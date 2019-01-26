Southern California Gas Company shows support for FIND Food Bank

Southern California Gas Company shows su

PALM DESERT, Calif. - At first glance, Southern California Gas Company's office in Palm Desert is rather industrial, but beyond the mechanical nature of the site are generous employees.

"I think it's important that folks realize that we're not just a utility. We're your neighbor next door," said public affairs manager, Deborah McGarrey.

McGarrey serves on FIND Food Bank's board, a role she calls humbling.

"That to me was an honor because I've always looked at the organization as being one of the best in the valley," said McGarrey. She has taken her passion back to the work place, inspiring multiple initiatives to support FIND Food Bank. Employees participate in Giving Tuesday with funds matched by Sempra Energy. Donations are also given during our annual telethon. The annual employee golf tournament also raised $4,000 for FIND this last year.

Southern California Gas Company officials say their mission is the same as FIND Food Bank's, providing affordable services and helping those in need escape the cycle of poverty. Southern California Gas Company also offers a 20% reduction for those who qualify and are in need, according to McGarrey. For more information, visit their website: https://www.socalgas.com/

If you would like to learn more on how you or your business can partner up with FIND Food Bank, visit their website: http://www.findfoodbank.org/