S.O.S. seeks help replacing transport van

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Soldiers Organized Service is in need and is seeking the public's help.

The organization recently experienced a 'major setback', according to an email to supporters. One of its two minivans, which is used to provide no-cost transportation for active-duty military personnel, their family, and loved ones, was recently totaled, and the insurance settlement isn't enough to get a replacement.

"Luckily, no one was seriously injured in the collision, but the loss of this newer of the two vehicles has put us in a precarious position," read the email. "Not having this vehicle will seriously impact our ability to fulfill our mission, particularly because nearly half of our volunteer drivers are snowbirds who leave the Desert with their larger vehicles. "

The organization has been transported over 264,000 United State Marines over 13 million miles in its 12 years of existence, according to the email.

"S.O.S. is appealing to Coachella Valley patriots, charitable foundations, philanthropists, auto dealers, and other businesses to help them procure a suitable replacement vehicle," continued the email. "For information regarding minivan donations, call (760) 799-5488 or visit their website at www.sosride.org."