Soaring for STEM 5K raises money for local high school girls interested in STEM careers
STEM: science, technology, engineering and math
BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. - Saturday marked the 2nd annual "Soaring for STEM" walk/run 5K at the Bermuda Dunes airport.
News Channel 3's Caitlin Thropay is heading there and will tell us more about it in our 6:30 p.m. newscast.
News Channel 3's very own Chief Meteorologist, Haley Clawson hosted the event.
Runners and walkers from all over the Coachella Valley participated in the 5K.
The event raises awareness and scholarship money for female high school graduates in the Coachella Valley that are pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.
Stay with News Channel 3 for our full report.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15