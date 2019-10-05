Soaring for STEM 5K raises money for local high school girls interested in STEM careers

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. - Saturday marked the 2nd annual "Soaring for STEM" walk/run 5K at the Bermuda Dunes airport.

News Channel 3's very own Chief Meteorologist, Haley Clawson hosted the event.

Runners and walkers from all over the Coachella Valley participated in the 5K.

The event raises awareness and scholarship money for female high school graduates in the Coachella Valley that are pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering or mathematics.

