Skip Paige's "Little Bar" opening after Labor Day

PALM DESERT, Calif. - A new "Little Bar" is coming to town. Eye on the Desert's Caitlin Thropay got a behind-the-scenes preview before the opening of "Little Bar," the name of a cool new spot to grub and hangout in Palm Desert.

Skip Paige, former COO of Goldenvoice is opening his own "Little Bar" in Palm Desert right after Labor day.

"I always wanted to open a bar," Paige told News Channel 3. "I had been in the bar business before but I didn't want a place that was really big," he added.

And that's exactly what you'll see when you pull up to the quaint space off Highway 111.

"The vibe is cool," he said.

You'll catch that vibe from the moment you walk through the giant door.

"My favorite thing here is the door. It's solid oak. It was made here locally in Palm Desert," he said.

This spot was formerly "Randy's Cafe" owned by Randy McWilliams.

"When the opportunity came and Randy said he was interested in possibly selling, the spot was actually perfect," Paige said.

In this perfect little space, there's plenty of Paige's own memorabilia gracing the walls of the restaurant/bar and even in the restroom.

"This is going to be probably one of the coolest restrooms you will see in the desert," Paige said.

On the walls are laminated copies of tickets of shows Paige produced or was involved in. There are also some of his favorite album covers as a part of the wallpaper.

"This is one of the oldest tickets I have on the wall. It's from September of 1985 from the band X that I was involved in and worked with for many years," he said.

Back in the restaurant, you can expect food and drinks to be served from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and until 2 a.m. on the weekends. Randy plans on coming in on weekends to cook-up breakfast.

"I've had a lot of parties at my house over the years and the comment I always get is everyone likes the burgers I always make so that will be what we are known for," Paige added.

In addition to food will be a vast selection of wines, local beers and specialty cocktails.

"One of my favorites is the "Tamarindo Margarita." It's a specialty cocktail and it's got passion fruit juice mixed with a little tamarindo and shaken over ice. It's really good," he said.

Be sure you plan a head because there isn't room for too many people in this "little bar."

