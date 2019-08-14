Sketch of Thousand Palms bank robber released
Call 760-836-1600 if you have any information
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released a description and sketch of the man accused of robbing the Rabobank in Thousand Palms last week.
According to Deputy Mike Vasquez, the robbery occurred at the Rabobank on the 72800 block of Ramon Road at around 4:15 p.m.
Vasquez said the thief fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a
- Black male adult,
- About 28 years old,
- 5'4" tall,
- 170 pounds
The suspect was seen wearing:
- A burgundy cap,
- A blue multi-colored long-sleeved shirt
- Dark pants.
Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Investigator Cecilia Ellis at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836-1600.
Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15