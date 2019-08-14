News

Sketch of Thousand Palms bank robber released

Call 760-836-1600 if you have any information

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department released a description and sketch of the man accused of robbing the Rabobank in Thousand Palms last week.

According to Deputy Mike Vasquez, the robbery occurred at the Rabobank on the 72800 block of Ramon Road at around 4:15 p.m.

Vasquez said the thief fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a

  • Black male adult,
  • About 28 years old,
  • 5'4" tall,
  • 170 pounds

The suspect was seen wearing:

  • A burgundy cap,
  • A blue multi-colored long-sleeved shirt
  • Dark pants.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Investigator Cecilia Ellis at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836-1600.

