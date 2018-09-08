Six PDHS football players infected with Ringworm

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Athletic areas at Palm Desert High School are being cleaned after school officials learned six football players were with ringworm.

Principal Dennis Zink told KESQ & CBS Local 2 he learned of the infection today at around 12:30 p.m. Zink said cleaning started today and will be completed tomorrow some time after noon.

PDHS football coach Shane McComb said he told all his players to wash their uniforms. The team will still hold practice tomorrow.

Zink confirmed none of the 6 infected played in yesterday's home game against Yucca Valley.

According to the Center for Disease Control, a common skin infection that is caused by a fungus. It gets its name from the red circular rash it causes. The fungi that cause this infection can live on skin, surfaces, and on household items such as clothing, towels, and bedding.

Symptoms include:

Itchy skin

Ring-shaped rash

Red, scaly, cracked skin

Hair loss

Treatment depends on where it is on the body. Most forms can be treated with non-prescription antifungal creams, lotions, or powders applied to the skin for 2 to 4 weeks.

