News

Sinkhole leads to Palm Springs road closure

City reported hole just after 5:00 pm Saturday

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 06:22 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:23 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A Palm Springs roadway was closed earlier Saturday night because of a sinkhole.

According to the city of Palm Springs, the sinkhole on South Avenida Caballeros, between East Ramon Road and Saturmino, happened at 5:12 Saturday afternoon.

That section of Avenida Caballeros was closed at the time of the incident. No word yet on when it's expected to reopen or when repairs will take place.

A representative from Desert Water Agency told News Channel 3, that an old underground pipe might be the cause of the damage, and they also said no one has experienced a disruption in water service. 
 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries