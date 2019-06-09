Sinkhole leads to Palm Springs road closure

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A Palm Springs roadway was closed earlier Saturday night because of a sinkhole.

According to the city of Palm Springs, the sinkhole on South Avenida Caballeros, between East Ramon Road and Saturmino, happened at 5:12 Saturday afternoon.

That section of Avenida Caballeros was closed at the time of the incident. No word yet on when it's expected to reopen or when repairs will take place.

A representative from Desert Water Agency told News Channel 3, that an old underground pipe might be the cause of the damage, and they also said no one has experienced a disruption in water service.

