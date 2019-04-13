Single Vehicle Rollover Accident in Mountain Center

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a single car accident around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Cal Fire reports the accident occurred on Highway 74 near Keen Camp Road in Mountain Center.

It has been reported that the victim was ejected from the car.

The victim was transported by air to a local hospital.

There is no word on their injuries.

CHP is still investigating the accident.

