Simple skills to save lives and prepare for an earthquake

How to prepare your home for an earthquake

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Experts say Southern California is overdue for a large earthquake and here in the valley we’re in an "earthquake-prone zone."

“Everyone talks about the big one coming. So there will be such a disruption to the transportation system that the paramedics will not be able to get to you and you won’t be able to get to the hospital,” said Gael Whetstone, Coordinator, Trauma Injury Prevention, Desert Regional Medical Center.

In the event of a large earthquake, experts say you shouldn’t rely on 911 alone. Infrastructure will be damaged and resources limited.

Experts say everyone should know three basic steps: how to apply a tourniquet, how to pack a wound, and how to apply direct pressure. “Those three things will pretty much stop most bleeding,” said Whetstone.

Dozens showed up for an emergency-preparedness course at Desert Regional on Thursday. Medical professionals say knowing these skills can buy a loved one precious time in a crisis.

“The patients are getting the care on the field before the paramedics can get there and that increases their chance of survival," said Kate Laferriere, Chest Pain Stroke Coordinator, JFK Medical Center.

“You can actually bleed to death in three to five minutes. Because of our valley we have a lot of retirees here who have medical problems who may be required to take medicine that alters the way the blood clots," said Whetstone.

If you take a blood thinning medication frequently such as aspirin, you have a greater risk of bleeding out from an injury. “It’s important they have the skill and equipment at home to do hemorrhage control,” added Whetstone.

Gael Whetsone offers medical training courses throughout the valley, teaching simple life-saving techniques. Additionally, experts encourage everyone to have plenty of non-perishable food, water and first-aid on hand at all times.

“Don’t be prepared for three days. be prepared for two weeks,” said Stan McKenzie, Commissioner for Emergency Preparedness, City of Rancho Mirage.

"And hopefully you’ll also be able to help the people around you not just yourself and your family,” said Carolyn s+Seltzer, a resident of Rancho Mirage.

You can order a bleeding control kit here or get in contact with Gael Whetsone to sign up for a class in emergency preparedness by emaling her at gael.whetstone@tenethealth.com or calling (760) 323-6140.