SigAlert issued for I-10 west of Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Calif. - A SigAlert was issued, and traffic was backed up on Interstate 10 for several miles Friday morning after a collision involving a big rig semi and a rental truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck was first reported at 6:20 a.m. on the freeway eastbound just east of Brookside Drive blocking two traffic lanes.

Traffic was backed up for several miles from just west of the Interstate 10 and 60 freeway interchange to Calimesa.

The wreckage was cleared by 6:49 a.m. but a hazardous materials team was called in to clean up 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the road and into a storm drain.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid eastbound travel through the area if possible. Westbound lanes were not impacted.

