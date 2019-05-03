SigAlert issued for I-10 west of Beaumont
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes closed on Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Calif. - A SigAlert was issued, and traffic was backed up on Interstate 10 for several miles Friday morning after a collision involving a big rig semi and a rental truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The wreck was first reported at 6:20 a.m. on the freeway eastbound just east of Brookside Drive blocking two traffic lanes.
Traffic was backed up for several miles from just west of the Interstate 10 and 60 freeway interchange to Calimesa.
The wreckage was cleared by 6:49 a.m. but a hazardous materials team was called in to clean up 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the road and into a storm drain.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid eastbound travel through the area if possible. Westbound lanes were not impacted.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15