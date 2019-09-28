At least one suspect at large in Thermal shooting

Deputies investigate Thermal shooting

THERMAL, Calif.- - A shooting investigation is underway in Thermal.

Deputies responded to the Valley View Trailer Park located at 88041 Airport Boulevard near the intersection Filmore Street after receiving a call of shots fired around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that occupants of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The vehicle that was shot at and its three occupants remained on scene as police questioned them for hours.

Jose Alejandro Cuevas Rosas was one of them. He says his stereo was stolen a few days ago. Rosas says one of the men in the group was a friend. He went Valley View Trailer Park, where the friend's mother lived.



"I came to talk with the mom this morning, and she said, 'I'm going to talk with my son, '" Rosas said.

As Jose and his 2 friends left, he saw the suspects.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



"He said follow me and I thought, 'Oh he's going to give me my things back.'"

Jose says he flipped his truck around and followed. A short time later, gunshots started going off.

"I was on the driver's side and everyone went down," Rosas said.



The suspect vehicle later fled the scene.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrived later and questioned Jose and his 2 friends. All 3 of them were released around noon.

At least one suspect remains at large. No injuries were reported.