Coachella shooting investigation underway
COACHELLA, Calif.- - A shooting investigation is underway in Coachella.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the intersection of Avenue 49 and Frederick Street is shut down as deputies investigate the shooting.
The Sheriff's Department received the report of shots fired at 3:40 p.m.
Evidence of a shooting was found, but no victims or witnesses have come forward at this time.
Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story.
