Coachella shooting investigation underway

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A shooting investigation is underway in Coachella.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the intersection of Avenue 49 and Frederick Street is shut down as deputies investigate the shooting.

The Sheriff's Department received the report of shots fired at 3:40 p.m.

Evidence of a shooting was found, but no victims or witnesses have come forward at this time.

