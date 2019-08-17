Police confirm 3 people dead in Friday Beaumont shooting

Shooting investigation in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Calif.- - Beaumont Police confirm three people died of gunshot wounds in Friday's shooting. The identities have not been released yet.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, officers were notified of shots fired within the 34000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m.

"Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and finding a subject laying in the driveway of a residence in the 34000 block of Crenshaw Street," reads a post by Beaumont PD.

Police found one female gunshot victim in the driveway and two more gun shot victims inside the residence, one male and one female.

Police determined the victims were dead before they arrived.

The investigation is still underway, but police believe it is a possible murder/suicide.

Police do not know if there is any relation between the victims yet.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Beaumont PD wrote that they requested the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department SWAT & Airship units. SWAT assisted officers with an initial safety sweep of the residence and the airship provided support to officers on the ground.

In a press release, Beaumont PD also thanked Riverside County Sheriff's and the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for assisting in the investigation. Police also thanked the Beaumont community for their patience and understanding during the investigation.

