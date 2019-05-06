Shirley Claire honored on Palm Springs Walk of Stars

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Showgirl, cabaret singer, and dancer Shirley Claire was honored Monday with the 431st star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

A crowd gathered in front of the historic Plaza Theatre on Palm Canyon Drive for the star dedication. That's where Claire performed as a featured singer for the original Palm Springs Follies.

Claire has been a performer since she was 12-years-old, starting in radio and transitioning to musical theater and television with countless features.

To close out her speech at the star dedication, Claire put on an acapella performance of Sinatra's "I'm Gonna Live Till I Die."

Shirley Claire has lived in Palm Springs for 30 years and served on the board for the Neuro Vitality Center. She was on America's Got Talent in 2015 and was a back up dancer during Miley Cyrus' performance on the 2017 MTV Music Awards.