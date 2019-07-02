Sheriff seeks assistance to better utilize social media

The Board of Supervisors tomorrow will consider a request by Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to retain a Vacaville-based media marketing firm, at an annual cost of $72,000, to develop strategies and

techniques intended to enhance select deputies' use of social media to distribute information about crises and attract a greater number of prospects during recruitment campaigns.

Bianco is seeking to enter into a potential five-year contract with Cole Pro Media, without seeking competitive bids from other entities.

The sheriff highlighted the fact that Cole Pro has a professional services agreement with the District Attorney's Office and is also under contract with 26 other law enforcement agencies statewide.

"Social media is a useful tool that can provide the communities with pertinent real-time information, and it is important for the department to use social media to develop a trustworthy relationship and transparency with the community,'' according to a sheriff's statement posted to the board's agenda.

"By creating stories and content that will resonate with the community and allowing residents to see law enforcement officers at work on social media addressing critical incidents, or hazardous situations of great public interest, this will help give citizens a sense of safety, security and connection to their community.''

The sheriff's department has used social media in the last decade for outreach, but "simply having a presence on social media does not equate to effective engagement with the community,'' according to the statement.

The proposed contract calls for Cole Pro to provide training sessions for sheriff's media bureau staff and designated personnel at some sheriff's stations. The company's executives would also be available for consultations during emergencies and would "respond to the sheriff personally in a time of

crisis to assist in public relations and crisis media management,'' according to the agency.

Officials emphasized the need for better use of social media platforms in attracting "a bigger pool of applicants'' to choose from in staffing the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

The total cost of the contract if continued into 2024, as proposed, would be $396,000.