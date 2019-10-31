Sheriff's Department conduct investigation at Indio home
Investigators returned to an Indio home Wednesday to do some digging in the yard.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was at a home on Burr Street, between Avenue 42 and 43 for most of the day.
The same home was the target of some sort of search back in August 2018.
Deputies appeared to be concentrating their digging in an area in the home's back yard. People at the scene said their family members saw alarming things during the previous dig.
"I was worried, and so I asked what was going on. They ended up telling me they think they saw bones on a table and some type of body bag," one resident told News Channel 3.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said its part of an ongoing investigation but no other details will be released at this time.
