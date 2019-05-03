Sheriff's Association asks for 'thoughts and prayers' for recovering deputy
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The law enforcement community has come together in support of a deputy who is recovering from an "extremely serious medical event", according to a Riverside Sheriff's Association post.
Several days ago, Deputy Jonathan Cosby, who is assigned to the Palm Desert station, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital after the medical event.
Currently, the Riverside Sheriff's Association is working through its Relief Foundation to set up an account that people can donate to in order to held Cosby and his family during this difficult time. The account is expected to be set up by May 6.
" With his family’s permission and blessing, we wanted to keep you, our membership and community, informed as to what has transpired over the last few days," reads the post. " At this moment, we are asking for your positive thoughts and prayers...We will make every effort to keep our membership and the community updated."
The association is working in conjunction with the Family Support Group to assist Cosby's famil in the meantime.
Read the full post from the Sheriff's Association below:
