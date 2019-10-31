Shelter for San Gorgonio Pass residents without power set-up in Banning

A shelter for residents of the San Gorgonio Pass area affected by public safety power shutoffs has been established at the Morongo Community Center in Banning.

The community center is located at 13000 Malki Road. The shelter has been set up for residents in need of a warm place to spend the night.

Hello everyone, I am aware of the various location being affected by the Power Safety, Power Shut offs (PSPS). I am... Posted by Supervisor Jeff Hewitt on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Power was shut off in the communities of Banning, Beaumont, Cabazon, along with surrounding areas and Mountain Center due to weather conditions that heightened fire risk.