Sex offender arrested during La Quinta sweep

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 05:12 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 05:12 PM PDT

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies conducted compliance checks with local registered sex offenders, leading to an arrest, authorities said today.


   
Phillip Suarez, 34, of La Quinta, was arrested Thursday for an unspecified probation violation and booked in the Indio Jail.


   
Suarez was one of 15 sex offenders contacted by deputies to verify compliance with registration requirements for sex offenders in Riverside County, as well as checking on the terms and conditions of parole or probation.


  
He made $50,000 bail Friday.

He is due in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on January 2, 2020. 

 


