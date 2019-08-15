6 officers shot in Philadephia, gunman in custody

PHILADELPHIA, PA.- - The gunman who shot and wounded 6 Philadelphia police officers is in custody after an hourslong standoff, police confirmed.

Police said all six officers wounded by gunfire have been released from the hospital.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said "it's nothing short of a miracle that we don't have multiple officers killed today

According to ABC 6 in Philadelphia, the shooter is 34-year-old Maurice Hill, who has a long criminal record of drug offenses dating back to 2003.

Maurice Hill

Two officers and three others who had been trapped inside the row house were evacuated by a SWAT team, about five hours after the standoff began, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. told reporters.

"They were able to use stealth to do it," he said, adding he didn't think the shooter was aware of the rescue mission.

Ross said the shooter was still holed up inside.

Negotiators had been trying to communicate with the shooter, but the gunman was only picking up the phone without answering, Ross said at one news conference.

At the next media briefing he said authorities trying to convince him to surrender were making a little bit of progress. The man's attorney joined a phone call and was trying to assure the suspect that police were not going to harm him.

"We're optimistic that that means he's starting to understand that, you know, there's some benefit to him coming out and surrender," Ross said.

No serious wounds to officers

The wounded officers' injuries were non-life threatening. One had a graze wound to the head. All of the wounded have been released from the hospital, Gripp said.

Some officers were in the kitchen of the house when the shooter fired and police shot back. "Many of them had to escape through windows and doors," he said. The shooter has continued to fire out of the windows, the commissioner said.

Police went to the home in the Nicetown-Tiago neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. ET with a narcotics warrant, Ross said.

A law enforcement source told CNN that it was a state warrant, but at least one person in the house is the subject of a federal law enforcement investigation.

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene just after the shooting began.

Police reported sporadic gunfire into the evening.

Four women were escorted out of the building by Philadelphia police SWAT members, said Greg Argos, a reporter for KYW.

The KYW reporter described the women as "visibly upset, crying, as they were escorted down the street."

One woman said of the officers: "They kept us safe the whole time, the whole time, they kept us safe."