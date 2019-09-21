Seven vape related illnesses reported in Riverside County
8th vape-related death reported in Missouri
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside County now has seven vape related illnesses as numbers continue to skyrocket.
This comes as Walmart says they will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores and Sam's clubs.
The company says it decided to act due to uncertainty surrounding how federal, state and local governments may start to regulate the products.
More than 500 have been diagnosed with vape-related breathing illnesses. An eighth death was just reported Thursday night in Missouri.
