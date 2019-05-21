Seven Palm Desert stores refused minors alcohol in sting operation

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Employees at seven Palm Desert liquor and convenience stores refused alcohol to minors during a sting operation, officials announced Monday.

Deputies from the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team and Business District Team coordinated the decoy operation alongside agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control between 10 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Under the supervision of law enforcement, people under the age of 21 were directed to try to buy alcohol from the unnamed businesses, all of which refused and were found to be in compliance with state law.

On the same day, a decoy operation was conducted at two other stores in Palm Desert using the "shoulder tap'' method, in which underage decoys stood outside and asked patrons to buy them alcohol.

One unidentified person was arrested around 7 p.m. Friday for selling alcohol to a minor during the sting, according to the sheriff's department.

People who sell alcohol to minors usually face a minimum fine of $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation. Fines, an alcohol license suspension or permanent license revocation are the possible consequences for businesses where alcohol is sold to a minor.

Sting operations have been used throughout the state since the 1980s as a tool to reduce the availability of alcohol to people under the legal drinking age.

"Statistics show they generally have a higher rate of drunk driving crashes than adults,'' according to a sheriff's statement. "Studies also show the combination of alcohol and youth tend to increase chances of risky behavior and juvenile delinquency, compromise health and result in unintentional injury

or death."