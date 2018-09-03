September Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Cathedral City High School

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - The September Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient is Cathedral City High School.

The funds from the $25,000 grant, provided by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, will be used for improvements to the ceramics department. The school expects to purchase a new, energy-efficient kiln for students to use. It will also produce pieces quicker than the current 20-year-old unit. All other funds will be allocated toward additional classroom materials.

Cathedral City High School opened in 1991. The visual arts department is led by five teachers, including Nan Burlingame, who runs the ceramics program. Burlingame says the program allows students to develop their own style though their 3-dimensional artwork.

For more information on Cathedral City High School, go to their website http://catcityhigh.com/ .

If you know of an organization worthy of receiving a Spotlight grant from the H.N. & Frances C. Berger Foundation, applications are available now.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15