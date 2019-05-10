Sen. Stone honors 5 valley Veterans
5 Valley residents received Veterans Service Award
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Senator Jeff Stone (R-Riverside County) honored 10 veterans from the county this past weekend.
Stone presented the Veterans Service Awards to five Coachella Valley residents and five Southwest County residents who gave their all to protect this country.
The awards are not entirely based on military service, Stone says, but also the contribution the Veteran has made in their communities following their time in uniform.
"While I believe everyone who serves honorably in our military is worthy of special recognition, after reviewing the applications with the veterans who serve on my staff, these are the veterans who were selected for this year's awards," Stone said.
Coachella Valley veterans honored:
- Petty Officer Frederick "Jim" Hawks
- Petty Officer Daryl Leon "Jesse" James
- Senior Airman Daniel Prince Ball
- Corporal R. Ronald Hare, MD
- Staff Sergeant Thomas A. Swann
Southwest County Veterans honored:
- Sergeant Bob Davies
- Lt. Col. Guilherme R. Carvalho, M.D.
- Sergeant Pete "Pedro" Ramos
- Sergeant Terry A. Gilmore
- Airman Third Class Tom Hicks
Ceremonies were held in Wildomar and Desert Hot Springs this past weekend.
