Sen. Stone honors 5 valley Veterans

(Left to right) Daniel Ball, Jim Hawks, Senator Stone, Tom Swann, Daryl James, Ron Hare

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Senator Jeff Stone (R-Riverside County) honored 10 veterans from the county this past weekend.

Stone presented the Veterans Service Awards to five Coachella Valley residents and five Southwest County residents who gave their all to protect this country.

The awards are not entirely based on military service, Stone says, but also the contribution the Veteran has made in their communities following their time in uniform.

"While I believe everyone who serves honorably in our military is worthy of special recognition, after reviewing the applications with the veterans who serve on my staff, these are the veterans who were selected for this year's awards," Stone said.

Coachella Valley veterans honored:

Petty Officer Frederick "Jim" Hawks

Petty Officer Daryl Leon "Jesse" James

Senior Airman Daniel Prince Ball

Corporal R. Ronald Hare, MD

Staff Sergeant Thomas A. Swann

Southwest County Veterans honored:

Sergeant Bob Davies

Lt. Col. Guilherme R. Carvalho, M.D.

Sergeant Pete "Pedro" Ramos

Sergeant Terry A. Gilmore

Airman Third Class Tom Hicks

Ceremonies were held in Wildomar and Desert Hot Springs this past weekend.