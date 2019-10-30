Sen. Stone appointed to Trump Administration Labor Department

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - State Senator Jeff Stone is vacating his State Senate seat on November 1st to take a job with the Trump administration. According to a news release sent out this afternoon, Stone has accepted an appointment to serve as the Western Regional Director of the United States Department of Labor.

Stone will begin his new position on November 1st, the same day he is set to resign.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed by the President and look forward to continuing my public service in this new and exciting position," said Senator Stone. "The nation under President Trump is experiencing unprecedented economic growth that requires a highly trained and skilled workforce. I look forward to supporting Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia to advance the Department's mission of fostering the training of America's workforce and protecting the interests of America's wage earners, job seekers, and retirees.

Senator Jeff Stone was elected to the State Senate in 2014 and reelected in 2018.