Security guard struck by lightning at local middle school

BEAUMONT, Calif. - A security guard at Mountain View Middle School in Beaumont is hospitalized after being apparently struck by lightning Wednesday.

School district spokesperson Francinni Zabata confirmed "The employee was conscious and taken to an area hospital to be treated."

The security guard was holding an umbrella after school was dismissed when he was struck. A second employee with that guard was also impacted but details were not immediately available on that person's condition.

Loma Linda University Medical Center Public Relations Manager Briana Pastorino said the person who was struck by lightning was listed as being in "fair" condition.

Cal Fire Riverside County Firefighter public information officer Rob Roseen said the patient was transported from the school on Cougar Way to the area hospital in stable condition. A second person was also impacted. "The second patient was evaluated by paramedics on scene and declined further medical treatment," said Roseen.

A storm system moved into the San Gorgonio pass and Coachella Valley earlier in the day with heavy rain reported.

Here's what the satellite radar looked like around the time of the lightning strike:

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Radar shows mulitple lightning strikes in the San Gorgonio pass this afternoon when a security guard at Mountain View Middle School was struck.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Radar shows mulitple lightning strikes in the San Gorgonio pass this afternoon when a security guard at Mountain View Middle School was struck.

Roseen said lightning was also being investigated as the apparent cause of a 5-10 acre fire in Norco around 12:30 p.m.