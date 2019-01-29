Security footage shows car broken into using large rock

Full security footage of car break in

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - Four cars have been broken into recently in the spa zone of Desert Hot Springs and in at least one of the instances, security footage shows the suspect throwing a large rock through the passenger side window of the car.

The break-in caught on camera occurred January 23rd at about 8:35 p.m. on Eliseo Road, outside the Hacienda Hot Springs Inn, where the victim was a guest.

She did not want to be identified, but told News Channel 3 she estimates about $400 worth of goods stolen from her car.

The owner of Hacienda Hot Springs Inn wrote in a statement,

""The guest was told there had been a rash of car burglaries in the neighborhood. She was asked by the management to remove her purse and two large shopping bags, which were clearly visible, from her car. She obviously did not do so. Visitors should use the same caution here in the desert as they do in the city — please don’t leave valuables visible in your car."

Chief Dale Mondary of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department confirmed the break in, and said three other car break-ins occurred in the same area. Two of them happened near The Springs Resort and Spa, and another happened on Reposo Way.

In all the break-ins, car windows were broken, and Chief Mondary said that could link the crime to a suspect or suspects.

Overall, crime decreased in Desert Hot Springs by 13.5 percent from the previous year.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has the story tonight at 6 p.m.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.