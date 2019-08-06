Security expert discusses how to prepare your family for an active shooter situation

Security expert discusses how to prepare for an active shooter situation

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - In the wake of this weekend’s shootings and given the frequency of mass shootings in our nation, many families are left feeling anxious or uneasy.

“I’m emotionally impacted by these events when they occur in our world today,” said Jim Donahue, resident, Palm Desert.

"It's dreadful...just dreadful," said Bairbre Sweeney, a valley visitor from Europe. She added that in her home country, guns are outlawed, and that when she visits the U.S. she takes extra precaution.

News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke with James A. DeMeo, a security expert who focuses on family safety and preparedness, about what can be done to prepare for an active shooter situation.

DeMeo has nearly 30 years of experience in the field, and more than 20 years working with police in New York. He says it's imperative to have a plan in place and to have conversations with your family about safety frequently: “Certainly we’re looking at El Paso...we’re looking at your area...at festivals and carnivals. We’re looking at confined spaces, entertainment zones...what do you actually do when you’re out with your family?”

Whether it be a movie theatre, a church, a ball game, or a nightclub, he advises everyone to analyze their surroundings upon arrival. “Having that awareness on what you’re going to do, how you got into the venue how you’re going to get out, knowing where your vehicle is parked, everyone in your family having fully charged cell phones...but having that conversation with your family before you go into that space tactically places you in a position of strength,” said DeMeo.

He says time and time again, we learn that mass shooters often show signs of isolationism or acting withdrawn. “People are noticing these things and maybe not coming forward...and then we’re having these massacres...and people say, 'Wow I really should have said something,” he said.

He urges people to reach out to authorities if they see suspicious behavior online or in real life before it’s too late.

“Some people say to me, James, ‘I don’t want to go to carnivals. I don’t want to go to movie theaters.’ But that’s exactly the goal of these groups that are trying to instill fear in our society," he said.

He added it's important to not live life in fear, but rather, to be vigilant. “Do not be fearful. Go out in public, enjoy your life. But have that situational awareness mindset to know exactly what you and your family will do to best survive.”

Palm Desert resident Jim Donahue agreed, adding, “It doesn’t change my behavior. I try to be as conscientious and aware as I can be. It’s unfortunate that these are the situations that we have to live with and there are people dying as a result of people that have mental issues and firearms. In my mind, that’s a dangerous combination.”

DeMeo travels the country speaking with organizations and families about how to prepare for emergencies. He has also has written a book called “What’s Your Plan?” outlining step-by-step guidelines on how to sit down with your family and have these hard but important discussions on safety.