Fire on Avenue 69 in Thermal contained

Ave 69 fire fully contained

Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters have contained a second fire that is burning in Thermal.

This fire was first reported at around 9:04 p.m. in the area of Avenue 69 and Pierce Street, according to Cal Fire. As of 11:00 p.m., the fire is approximately 1 to 1.5 acres and is fully contained.

Vegetation Fire - 9:04 pm Ave 69 X Peirce St, in Thermal. 4 ENG, 2 BC, 1 Water Tender. FFs responded to a vegetation fire burning in heavy fuels and debris. The fire is approx. 1-1.5 acres with 0% containment. #69Fire pic.twitter.com/p0CHEOr2Bx — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) May 31, 2019

According to Capt. Fernando Herrera, the fire is believed to be human caused and three persons of interest are being questioned by law enforcement. He said they were residents in the area and were seen at the scene of the fire when initial crews showed up.

No injuries have been reported, but some outbuildings were destroyed.

This fire on Avenue 69 is burning just a few miles away from last nights which burned on the 87000 block of Avenue 66, near Desert Mirage High School.

That fire has burned 70 acres and is 75% contained as of 8:15 p.m.

