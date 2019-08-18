Second annual "Idyllwild Strong" music festival benefits town in need

Idyllwild Strong

IDYLLWILD, Calif. - The town of Idyllwild is hosting their second annual “Idyllwild Strong” event this weekend.

The three-day family friendly event is raising funds to help members of the town that have struggled this past year.

“Idyllwild Strong kind of started as benefit for disaster victims during the Cranston Fire...and since then it’s expanded," said Nathan DeJarnette, Vice-President, Young Idyllwild.

The town was packed with visitors enjoying more than 130 bands spread across six different stages.

“Other people from other local towns like Murrietta, Temecula, Perris and Hemet come down and visit us and encounter what the beauty really is," said Edie Mendez, a local food vendor at the event.

In addition to the music, visitors were seen enjoying the shops, bars and restaurants.

“It’s been great. We’ve had a really good time. We’ve gone into a couple of the shops and just love the different things that they have," said Emily Stark, visiting from San Diego.

The event also features food and drink vendors, donated raffle items, and merchandise. All proceeds benefit those who have struggled since the Cranston Fire and the record-breaking Valentines Day storm that wiped out two of the three main arteries to the town.

“This year we’re working with the Idyllwild Help Center they do vouchers for families in need...whether it’s a rent voucher food voucher stuff like that," added DeJarnette.

The community rallying together to pull off the event and grateful for the much-needed boost in business: “It’s very emotional and it’s very exciting at the same time. We love to contribute all the time and see our local towners see and support each other," said Mendez.

Set times and more information about the event can be found here.