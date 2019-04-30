I-Team uncovers new details in the six-month disappearance of local couple

I-Team investigates new details into the

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - The I-Team has uncovered new details in the disappearance of Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Moran, who have now been missing for six months.

"I'm always going to believe he's out there somewhere," said Arturo Alvarez, a friend of Jonathan Reynoso.

Alvarez continues to hope that 28-year-old Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran will be found.

May 12, Moran's car was found abandoned on the side of Interstate 10 in Beaumont.

Search for Audry Moran & Jon Darling enters second month. The couple disappeared on Wednesday, May 10. The sheriff's department has taken over the investigation but still no signs of the missing couple as of July 10.

Search for Audry Moran & Jon Darling enters second month. The couple disappeared on Wednesday, May 10. The sheriff's department has taken over the investigation but still no signs of the missing couple as of July 10.

Six months later, Alvarez is frustrated this mystery hasn't been solved.

"If we had the resources, I'm pretty sure I would have found something out, but we don't, we're civilians," Alvarez said.

The News Channel 3 I-Team has uncovered new information that took us to a home in Coachella. We've now learned a search warrant was served in the weeks after the couple vanished.

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Audrey Moran and Jon Darling reported missing on Wednesday, May 10.

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Audrey Moran and Jon Darling reported missing on Wednesday, May 10.

"He blocked the street, 'nobody go, nobody come over,'" a neighbor said.

The neighbor said law enforcement showed up, went through the home and asked neighbors if they had seen the couple.

Mayra Elizabeth Torres - Instagram

Mayra Elizabeth Torres - Instagram

Investigators, the neighbor said, left with garbage bags of something from the home.

We tried to obtain the warrant, but learned the warrant is sealed, so it's not clear exactly how it's related to the case.

The neighbor told us that loud parties at the home, which were common, have stopped, she hopes for the best.

We also knocked on doors at the Regent Apartment Complex on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert, where Reynoso lived.

Documents we uncovered show he was being evicted, "solely for non-payment of rent." The document revealed he owed more than $2,200.

Friends said they moved everything out, just days after he was reported missing, and put it in storage, where it remains to this day.

We have confirmed that Reynoso worked at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for 11 months but was no longer working there in May, possibly explaining his money problems.

Alvarez said they figured he had been let go, but Reynoso would never admit it.

"We figured, but every time we brought it up, it was like I said he was so prideful, he was never going to admit that to us, because of him wanting to be okay in our eyes," Alvarez said.

Alvarez showed us an Instagram group chat that included Reynoso from May 10. He believes the timeline may be important because Reynoso didn't have cell-service and had to have been on Wi-Fi while using social media.

At 9:05, on the night of May 10, Reynoso's friends got his final post which ended-up being somewhat ominous. Following a series of humorous memes about rapper "Bow-Wow," Reynoso sent a message that said, "I'm dying right now."

Audrey Moran worked at "Extra Space Storage" in Bermuda Dunes.

KESQ & CBS Local 2

KESQ & CBS Local 2

We've learned she stayed late on May 10 until nearly 8:00 pm, when she headed to Coachella to see her sister.

Moran's sister told us that she left after a brief visit to go pick-up Reynoso somewhere in the East Valley, but she doesn't know exactly where.

That raises a question about how Reynoso could have ended-up in the Coachella area, as he didn't have a car.

Alvarez said they found a pizza box in the apartment, showing Reynoso had ordered delivery at home, the time stamp on the box, 5:44 pm on May 10.

"We don't think he ever left the apartment, there was a pizza ordered at 5:30 pm," Alvarez said.

Alvarez remains hopeful, while also saying he's a realist. Right now, he's looking for an explanation to this mystery.

"Somebody knows something, I don't know, I don't know. Day two, we were wishing we woke-up to a text, month six, we're still wishing," Alvarez said.

We've been posing all of these questions and more to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Central Homicide Unit, which is now handling the investigation.

They said they have nothing more to add right now in this on-going investigation, directing us to two news releases issued early on in the case.

Anyone with information on the couple's whereabouts is asked to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Hotline at (760) 393-3544