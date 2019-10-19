Search for armed and dangerous suspect in Coachella

UPDATE: RSO has confirmed with News Channel 3 they have found the suspect.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

A search is currently ongoing on Grapefruit Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets.

The sheriff's department says the man could be linked to a robbery that happened earlier tonight in Coachella.

The man led deputies on a pursuit from that started at Fillmore and Avenue 50.

The pursuit ended around 9 tonight.

Residents are being warned to stay indoors.