Search for armed and dangerous suspect in Coachella
UPDATE: RSO has confirmed with News Channel 3 they have found the suspect.
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
A search is currently ongoing on Grapefruit Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets.
The sheriff's department says the man could be linked to a robbery that happened earlier tonight in Coachella.
The man led deputies on a pursuit from that started at Fillmore and Avenue 50.
The pursuit ended around 9 tonight.
Residents are being warned to stay indoors.
