News

Search for armed and dangerous suspect in Coachella

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 11:05 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:37 AM PDT

UPDATE: RSO has confirmed with News Channel 3 they have found the suspect. 

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.

A search is currently ongoing on Grapefruit Boulevard between 7th and 8th streets.

The sheriff's department says the man could be linked to a robbery that happened earlier tonight in Coachella.

The man led deputies on a pursuit from that started at Fillmore and Avenue 50.

The pursuit ended around 9 tonight.

Residents are being warned to stay indoors.


