SCE refunding customers after San Onofre nuclear plant closure

Southern California Edison customers will soon get refunds, in the form of reduced rates on their bills.

The move comes after the July 26 approval by the California Public Utilities Commission of a modified settlement resolving costs and what customers are owed associated with the closure of the San Onofre nuclear plant.

SCE says they will be refunding a total of $155 million dollars to all of their customers. Customers will receive two separate refunds on their bills;

A one-time refund of about $11 per average residential customer

$6 for an average customer participating in the California Alternate Rates for Energy assistance program to offset revenues collected since last December

A 2 percent reduction in rates going forward, which equals about $2 per month for an average residential customer and $1 for an average CARE customer.

Rate reductions for non-residential customers will vary depending upon a number of factors.

The total rate reductions under the approved settlement, $775 million of which $155 million is the refund amount, are in addition to the more than $2 billion in customer savings under the 2014 settlement that was modified by the commission's July 26 action.

SCE retired San Onofre units in June 2013 after a contractor provided faulty steam generators.

