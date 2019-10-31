News

Scarred: Coachella Valley woman's warning after surgery

I-Team investigates local surgeon's record

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 06:25 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Bermuda Dunes, Calif. - A Bermuda Dunes woman is sharing her struggle with recovery from cosmetic surgery in order to help others considering similar procedures. 

The patient now says she is dealing with "constant, burning" pain that she describes as "debilitating."

Karen Devine dug into Medical Board records and uncovered surprising information. She also got answers from both the surgeon and an infomercial host that endorsed him on television. 

Watch the I-Team investigation "Scarred" on Thursday, October 31, at 11 p.m. on News Channel 3. 

 

 

