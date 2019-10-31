Scarred: Coachella Valley woman's warning after surgery
I-Team investigates local surgeon's record
Bermuda Dunes, Calif. - A Bermuda Dunes woman is sharing her struggle with recovery from cosmetic surgery in order to help others considering similar procedures.
The patient now says she is dealing with "constant, burning" pain that she describes as "debilitating."
Karen Devine dug into Medical Board records and uncovered surprising information. She also got answers from both the surgeon and an infomercial host that endorsed him on television.
