Sandstrorm causes multi-vehicle crash in Coachella
Police say a sandstorm that went through the east valley Wednesday afternoon caused a multi-vehicle crash in Coachella.
According to the California Highway Patrol, at least 5 to 6 vehicles and two big rigs were involved in the crash. It was reported at around 4:42 p.m. on Sr86, north of Airport Boulevard.
A deputy at the scene told News Channel 3 several people were transported to the hospital, however, they did not know the extent of the injuries. The right lane of the roadway has been closed since the crash was reported. The deputy said they have just one more vehicle to clear before they are able to open it back up.
As crews work to clean up the roadway, another storm is passing through, this one bringing rain and lightning with it.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
