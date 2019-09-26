News

Sandstrorm causes multi-vehicle crash in Coachella

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:25 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:27 PM PDT

Police say a sandstorm that went through the east valley Wednesday afternoon caused a multi-vehicle crash in Coachella.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at least 5 to 6 vehicles and two big rigs were involved in the crash. It was reported at around 4:42 p.m. on Sr86, north of Airport Boulevard. 

A deputy at the scene told News Channel 3 several people were transported to the hospital, however, they did not know the extent of the injuries. The right lane of the roadway has been closed since the crash was reported. The deputy said they have just one more vehicle to clear before they are able to open it back up.

As crews work to clean up the roadway, another storm is passing through, this one bringing rain and lightning with it.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries