Sandalwood Fire cause prompts question of trash company policies

CALIMESA, Calif - The cause to last week's deadly Sandalwood Fire is no secret, after a trash truck driver dumped burning trash onto nearby brush. The fire quickly ignited and engulfed a nearby mobile home park, killing two people.

Many are now wondering what exactly prompted that driver to dump the burning trash onto the roadside. Officials also say it is not uncommon to have trash catch fire inside a dumping truck. Coming up at 5p, KESQ is speaking with local trash companies to see what their policies are for dumping trash.