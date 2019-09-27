San Pablo's construction continues as the city hopes to revamp downtown area

PALM DESERT,Calif.- - Construction will soon get underway on Palm Desert's "Vision San Pablo" project, remaining a downtown cultural center at the heart of the city.

Crews ceremonially broke ground on May 1, but the project's first phase of construction begin on July 1st, and gear up after the Fourth of July holiday.

The project aims to make the San Pablo area of Palm Desert more friendly to pedestrians by widening the sidewalks and narrowing the roads, enhancing bike paths and cross walks, and ultimately facilitating more foot traffic and business.

News Channel 3 will be following up on the construction on San Pablo.