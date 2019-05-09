San Clemente mayor dies suddenly while on vacation in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The mayor of San Clemente, who was also on the Orange County Fire Authority board, died suddenly while on vacation Wednesday. He was 74.



Steven Swartz was with his wife Nicki in Palm Springs at the time, said Colleen Windsor, a spokeswoman for the OCFA. Swartz was appointed to the agency's board in January.



Swartz, a Southern California native, played football at El Camino

College in Torrance and was a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Air Force, according to his profile on the city's website. He worked in the finance and banking industries for 45 years and had been a local business owner since 1989.



Swartz moved to San Clemente with his wife and their son Kyle in 1993.

Two years later, he started South Coast Surety in San Clemente.