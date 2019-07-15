Sam Benson Smith is the Digital Content Director for Gulf California Broadcasting. He came on board in January 2018 and works daily to manager the digital presence of KESQ News Channel 3, Telemundo 15, CBS Local 2, Fox 11 Palm Springs, and La Poderosa Radio.

He added the 'Benson' to sound less like a Grammy award-winning artist and more like a law firm.

Before moving to the desert, Sam worked for Reader's Digest in New York. Sam's work has been featured by Off Assignment, Boston.com, Fox Sports, USA Today Sports, and Insider.

Follow Sam on Facebook, Twitter, and Muck Rack for all of his latest stories.