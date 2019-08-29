Salon owner on El Paseo in Palm Desert dealing with another sewage leak

Palm Desert salon owner dealing with ano

PALM DESERT, Calif. - On El Paseo in Palm desert, it's leisurely strolls, high-end retailers, flags and flowers.

But now, another sewage spill at Alankara Aveda Lifestyle Salon.

"It basically looked like someone had gone to the bathroom on my floor, and it dissipated in the water and leaked all over the place," said Dylan Cooray.

Cooray, who owns the salon with his mother Manomi, says a pipe next door at El Paseo Jewelers broke overnight, causing "brown water" to come up out of the toilet, a sink, and a drain in the facial room.

The entrepreneur says it happened previously last April, and again in may, causing extensive damage to the floor, the walls, supplies, and equipment.

"The smell is horrible, punching you in the face as soon as you walk in. An instant kind of gag smell. My mom couldn't stand in here when it was happening," said Cooray.

Cooray says his original lease on the building was signed with Wessman Development, at the time owned by John Wessman, a defendant in public corruption case in Palm Springs soon to go to trial. The company has since changed its name to Grit Development, and is headed by Wessman's son-in-law.

Cooray says the last time a leak happened, he spent nearly $30,000 out of his own pocket on cleanup and repair.

The salon owner says when the spill happened in May, the landlord refused to help, and says he is being "blown off" once again by the landlord, who he wants to step up and pay for damages, including loss of business.

During the last leak in May, he says the doors were closed for a month.

"We lose money every time this happens. We're just trying to get through. We're a family run business," said Cooray.

A professional cleaner arrived late morning Wednesday, and a city inspector was scheduled to stop by.

The landlord has not returned our phone calls seeking comment.

Kooray says they're considering legal action againt the landlord to recover their losses.

Following our initial report, the owner of El Paseo Jewelers, Raju Mehta, contacted News Channel 3, to provide a statement regarding the incident at Alankara Aveda Lifestyle Salon.

"There was a leak in the bathroom at El Paseo Jewelers, and the store was damaged. I never had a sewer problem in my store," said Mehta.