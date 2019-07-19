Safehouse no longer accepting children from Social Services

Operation Safehouse, a non-profit that helps runaways, homeless youths, and other youths in crisis, is placing a moratorium on accepting placements by the Department of Public and Social Services after an employee was attacked.

SafeHouse Executive Director Kathy McAdara said a child placed at the shelter by DPSS attacked the manager of the Riverside shelter without provocation last Saturday. The resident also destroyed Safehouse property, McAdara added. Law enforcement had to be brought in before the child was finally removed from the shelter.

McAdara indicated that the DPSS worker knew about the child's history of violence, however, they did not follow protocol and failed to ensure proper notification, placing staff and other residents in harm's way.

"We would be reluctant to take this action if this were an isolated incident," McAdara said. "But it is our experience that DPSS has been negligent in disclosing truthful information in the past, and we simply cannot knowingly put our staff or other children at risk, and so we urge DPSS to align their practices with their policies."

McAdara went on to say, "Of course we will continue to offer SafeHouse shelter services to runaway, homeless and at-risk youth from the community, as we always have."

SafeHouse serves all of Riverside County and operates shelters in Riverside and Thousand Palms. Click here for more information or call 888-343-4660.