Sacramento flights returning to Palm Springs International Airport

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Directs flights to Sacramento are returning to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP).

Tuesday, it was announced that a seasonal nonstop daily flight from PSP to Sacramento International Airport (SMF) will be brought to the valley thanks to Contour Airlines.

"Sacramento is an important hub for Greater Palm Springs," Scott White, Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO said in a news release on the new flight. "Our destinations are already connected by strong business and leisure ties, so this new route restoring service to a market that has gone unserved for many years is an exciting opportunity for us."

Direct flights from PSP to SMF ended several years ago. The first flight will take off on September 16.

"We're thrilled to work with the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau to introduce such an exciting new destination to our network and to connect these two very important California markets," Matt Chaifetz, Chief Executive Officer of Contour Airlines wrote in a company news release announcing the service.

The flights will be aboard a 30-seat Embraer E-134 regional jet plane, pictured below. The average flight time is 90 minutes.

Introductory fares will run $99 one way - tickets can be purchased at contourairlines.com.

Read the full news releases from Contour Airlines and the Greater Palm Sporings Convention and Visitors Bureau detailing the new flights below.

