RV engulfed in flames, fire burns 3-acres near North Palm Springs

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 07:06 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 07:06 PM PDT

Cal Fire / Riverside County and Palm Springs firefighters contained a 3-acre fire in near North Palm Springs.

The fire was initially reported at 5:27 p.m. in the area of 16th Avenue and Karen Avenue in the unincorporated County area north of Palm Springs, according to Cal Fire.

"The first arriving engine company reported a single RV and one acre of vegetation on fire," reads a Cal Fire news release.

The fire burned approximately three acres burning in light grass and 20 engines were assigned. The fire was contained at 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire wrote.

