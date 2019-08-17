RV engulfed in flames, fire burns 3-acres near North Palm Springs
Cal Fire / Riverside County and Palm Springs firefighters contained a 3-acre fire in near North Palm Springs.
The fire was initially reported at 5:27 p.m. in the area of 16th Avenue and Karen Avenue in the unincorporated County area north of Palm Springs, according to Cal Fire.
"The first arriving engine company reported a single RV and one acre of vegetation on fire," reads a Cal Fire news release.
The fire burned approximately three acres burning in light grass and 20 engines were assigned. The fire was contained at 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire wrote.
