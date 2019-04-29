RV drivers stress road safety during Stagecoach festival exodus

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - It was a windy and slow drive for many drivers heading west out of the Coachella Valley with the festival season wrapping up. A large number of RVs and trailers are a part of that exodus.

It's a parade of trailers on local streets marking the end of stagecoach and festival season this year.

some are making sure to leave early.

“There were still a lot of people asleep. Hadn't even started packing up, so I would say you get to beat the rush,” Ben, a traveler from Rancho Cucamonga, said. A parade of RVs are now coming through on Jefferson St. in #Indio. It’s a sign @Stagecoach has now come to an end. Expect to see many more of these on the 10 freeway WB. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/HgwZSKhTzx — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) April 29, 2019 While some had more agile forms of transportation others made do with their trailers.

“I don't want to be with a million other people trying to go home at the same time,” Jason Maslich, who was traveling to Canyon Country, said.

With many RVs and trailers on the road, gusty winds are a big concern. This RV driver saying to take it easy on the speed.

“It's always bad going home so that's the biggest obstacle,” Maslich said.

Aside from the wind, those driving RVs and trailers are stressing to others on the road to give them enough space.

“Don't cut them off. Don't do any panic brakes stop in front of them. That's it,” Mikel Zubillaj, of Lakewood, said. “You're carrying double your weight so your truck can't stop as a normal car can.”

They say cars tailing too close could potentially cause devastating crashes.

“They don't understand that when you're in this thing, It's like driving a giant car. So, you have to be careful of your blind spots, because you can get smashed pretty easily,” Maslich said.

With the snarling traffic taking up most of the day, it's a reality people are accepting.

“It's something you're going to have to deal with if you choose to come to Stagecoach every year,” Ben said.