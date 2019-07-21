RSO: Two injured in Coachella shooting

COACHELLA, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have confirmed to News Channel 3 a shooting took place overnight in Coachella.

The shooting was reported just after 1:45 a.m. on the 85-600 block of Avenue 52, where there was apparently a party. Deputies say roads are blocked from Sunset Drive to Genoa Street, likely until 6 a.m. while the investigation continues.

Deputies say a man was hit by gunfire and transported from the scene. His condition is unknown at this time. A second victim was also grazed by gunfire and transported. Their condition is also unknown.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this breaking news.