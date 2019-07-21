News

RSO: Two injured in Coachella shooting

Shooting on Avenue 52 in Coachella

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 03:10 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 03:20 AM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif. - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have confirmed to News Channel 3 a shooting took place overnight in Coachella.

The shooting was reported just after 1:45 a.m. on the 85-600 block of Avenue 52, where there was apparently a party. Deputies say roads are blocked from Sunset Drive to Genoa Street, likely until 6 a.m. while the investigation continues. 

Deputies say a man was hit by gunfire and transported from the scene. His condition is unknown at this time. A second victim was also grazed by gunfire and transported. Their condition is also unknown. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this breaking news. 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries