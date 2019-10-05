News

RSO searches for suspect in armed robbery in Coachella

at 2:30 Saturday morning on Grapefruit Blvd

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 04:39 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:39 AM PDT

COACHELLA, Calif. - According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday they received a call about a possible armed robbery at a local business at the 48000 block of Grapefruit boulevard in Coachella.  

Mike Vasquez, Public Information Officer with RSO tells us an adult male, possibly Hispanic entered a business with a handgun and demanded money. 

Vasquez said the handgun went off but no one was injured. The suspect fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen running southbound on Grapefruit boulevard.

RSO is still searching for the suspect. 

  

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries