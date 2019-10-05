RSO searches for suspect in armed robbery in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. - According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday they received a call about a possible armed robbery at a local business at the 48000 block of Grapefruit boulevard in Coachella.

Mike Vasquez, Public Information Officer with RSO tells us an adult male, possibly Hispanic entered a business with a handgun and demanded money.

Vasquez said the handgun went off but no one was injured. The suspect fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen running southbound on Grapefruit boulevard.

RSO is still searching for the suspect.