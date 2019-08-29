News

RSO says no to partnership with company behind marijuana breathalyzer

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 11:36 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:36 PM PDT

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a report we aired Monday night regarding the future use of a breathalyzer currently in development that could determine if someone is driving under the influence of marijuana. 

In Karen Devine's exclusive I-Team report last October "Marijuana Test, then Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff was working to allow the product to be tested here in the Coachella Valley. 

Since the report aired, a new Sheriff has been elected and RSO said in a statement released Wednesday, they will not be pursuing a venture and contract with the vendor. 

The Department says they have several areas of concerns including:

  • "There was no current case law using the technology presented."
  • "Our deputies are already trained in detecting impairment regarding a variety of drugs.”

RSO says they are open to the possibility of using technology as the advancement of these tools progress.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries