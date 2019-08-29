RSO says no to partnership with company behind marijuana breathalyzer
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a report we aired Monday night regarding the future use of a breathalyzer currently in development that could determine if someone is driving under the influence of marijuana.
In Karen Devine's exclusive I-Team report last October "Marijuana Test, then Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff was working to allow the product to be tested here in the Coachella Valley.
Since the report aired, a new Sheriff has been elected and RSO said in a statement released Wednesday, they will not be pursuing a venture and contract with the vendor.
The Department says they have several areas of concerns including:
- "There was no current case law using the technology presented."
- "Our deputies are already trained in detecting impairment regarding a variety of drugs.”
RSO says they are open to the possibility of using technology as the advancement of these tools progress.
