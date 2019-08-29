RSO says no to partnership with company behind marijuana breathalyzer

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Marijuana breathalyzer

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a report we aired Monday night regarding the future use of a breathalyzer currently in development that could determine if someone is driving under the influence of marijuana.

In Karen Devine's exclusive I-Team report last October "Marijuana Test, then Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff was working to allow the product to be tested here in the Coachella Valley.

Since the report aired, a new Sheriff has been elected and RSO said in a statement released Wednesday, they will not be pursuing a venture and contract with the vendor.

The Department says they have several areas of concerns including:

"There was no current case law using the technology presented."

"Our deputies are already trained in detecting impairment regarding a variety of drugs.”

RSO says they are open to the possibility of using technology as the advancement of these tools progress.