RSO: Remains of Oceanside man found on Black Mountain trail

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif.- - Human remains "believed to be" those of an Oceanside man missing since January have been found on a trail on Black Mountain in San Bernardino National Forest, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

John Sturkie was reported missing on January 4, 2019. His last known location was Black Mountain Truck Trail, where his truck was discovered in January, and where his remains were found over the weekend.

The discovery came after a multiple agency sweep which was conducted on Saturday. The sweep began at 8:00 a.m., and the human remains were found at 11:55 a.m.

John is survived by his wife and four children.

The remains were recovered and the Coroner's Bureau is currently conducting DNA tests for positive identification.

A GoFundMe page which was set up to support Sturkie's family during the search confirmed the information released by the Sheriff's Department Monday.

Theresa got a call from the coroner today (6/30/2019). The Sheriff's department believe they found John's body during a search they conducted yesterday on the Black Mountain Trail. DNA testing later this week will confirm it is him. The Sturkie family is so very grateful for all the love, support and prayers they have received. Thanks too to all the volunteers who came out to help in the multiple searches she organized. John was found very close to one of the prime locations that they were going to continue to search. An extra thanks goes to all you who have contributed financially to their most unfortunate cause. This family could not have made it without your help. May God bless all of you in abundance for your generosity! And may John rest in peace.

Sturkie's remains were found thanks to help from the Oceanside Police Department, Special Enforcement Bureau’s ROVE Team, Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit, Desert Search and Rescue, Unmanned Aerial Surveillance (Drone Team), Sheriff’s Aviation, Hemet and Cabazon Stations. The operation was spearheaded by the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT).