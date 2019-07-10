RSO releases details of suspect who escaped, was re-arrested in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released more information on the arrest of a suspect who escaped the custody of deputies, prompting an extensive sweep in Palm Desert last week.

On July 3, deputies assigned to the Riverside Auto-Theft Interdiction Detail (RAID) conducted a vehicle check on a vehicle located near an apartment complex on the 77000 block of Country Club Drive. The passenger of the vehicle, 45-year-old parolee Rene Alejos, was found to have a felony warrant out for him. Alejos was handcuffed, and during the search of the vehicle, evidence was found of methamphetamine sales.

While task force members were processing the vehicle, Alejos fled their custody and onto the property of the apartment complex. Deputies created a perimeter, and a heavy police response was enacted in the area, which included the apparent assistance of search helicopter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies take suspect in custody after Palm Desert sweep

According to a resident of the apartment complex, deputies went door to door with a photo of the suspect, looking for information on his whereabouts. He was later found and taken into custody again at around 12:30 p.m. County jail records list his official arrest time at 11:15 a.m., however.

Alejo did not sustain any injuries when he was taken into custody, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

According to county jail records, he faces three felonies, violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and sale/transportation of methamphetamine with intent to sell. He also faces three misdemeanor counts, two for obstruction of a peace officer, and one for possession of a controlled substance.

He is being held on no bail in Indio Jail. He is set to appear in court on July 15.