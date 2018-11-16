RSO Mountain Rescue Unit assisting with Camp Fire search and recovery
631 people unaccounted for, 63 dead due to fire
Members of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Mountain Rescue Unit are out in Northern California doing their part in helping with the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.
According to the RSO Twitter page, four team members are currently at the Camp Fire and two more on their way to assist with the massive search and recovery efforts.
In a news conference Thursday evening, Butte County Sheriff and Coroner Kory Honea announced the death toll from the Camp Fire has grown to 63 people and the list of unaccounted people has grown to 631. The fire, now 40-percent contained, has destroyed 9,700 homes and scorched 141,000 acres as of Thursday.
A local student and a community activist are collecting items for victims of the Camp Fire.
You can donate items to 70177 Highway 111 suite 201 in Rancho Mirage. The activist, Melinda Brown, is looking for anyone heading up to Northern California that is willing to help transport donated items. You can contact her at 760-904-5109.
